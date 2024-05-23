Dozens of flamingos spotted near Romania's Danube Delta

Video

Dozens of flamingo birds have been seen recently in the Sfântu Gheorghe (Saint George) area of the Danube, announced the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Administration (ARBDD).

Representatives of the reserve administration also published a video of the exotic birds on its Facebook page. They explained that flamingos tend to stay away from areas where they encounter people, so they had to keep their distance.

The post was made public on Wednesday, International Biodiversity Day, and the environmental authority urged the public to protect the environment in the same post.

"With their plumage in various shades of pink and their graceful movements through shallow waters in search of food, like true ambassadors of biodiversity, they add extra beauty to the natural delta habitats. [...] We hope to see them more often and, if they feel safe enough, perhaps in the future, they will nest in the area," said ARBDD.

Flamingos have also been observed in the Delta in recent years, with ARBDD reporting the most numerous group in a century spotted in Romania in 2020. The flamingos were seen in the Sacalin Lagoon area.

Greece, Turkey, and Montenegro host the largest colonies of flamingos in the Mediterranean basin. They can also be found in Spain, Sardinia, and Algeria.

(Photo source: screenshot from ARBDD video on Facebook)