Five Romanians involved in massive traffic accident in Hungary

A massive traffic accident took place on a highway in Hungary on Saturday, March 11. According to information obtained so far, a total of five Romanian citizens, one of whom holds dual citizenship, were involved.

The accident occurred on the M1 motorway that connects Budapest and Vienna, when a cloud of sand and dust engulfed the road. As a result of the storm, 42 vehicles, including five trucks, collided, probably due to reduced visibility. Of these, 19 vehicles caught on fire.

Five Romanian citizens were involved in the accident, according to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Initial data mentioned only three.

"The Romanian Embassy in Budapest was contacted through the emergency phone number of the diplomatic mission by two other Romanian citizens involved in the road accident on the M1 motorway in Hungary, between the localities of Tatabanya and Budapest. According to the data obtained so far, a total of five Romanian citizens, one of whom holds dual citizenship, were involved in a serious traffic accident. Of these, two were hospitalized, and one of the hospitalized Romanian citizens has already been discharged and is traveling to Romania. The other hospitalized Romanian citizen is still receiving medical care and is not in any danger," the MFA reported, cited by Digi24.

The Romanian Embassy in Budapest continues to dialogue with local authorities and the families of Romanian citizens and is prepared to provide consular assistance. The Romanian citizens involved in the accident also requested the embassy's assistance in recovering their belongings from the damaged vehicles, which are in the custody of the Hungarian authorities.

One person has died and 39, including ten children, were injured as a result of the accident.

(Photo source: Magyar Rendorseg (Hungarian Police) on Facebook)