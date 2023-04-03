Five Romanian cities ranked in top 100 safest in the world

Five Romanian cities, namely Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Brasov, Bucharest, and Iasi were ranked in the top 100 safest cities in the world in a list compiled by Numbeo.

Numbeo’s ranking takes a series of factors into consideration to determine the level of safety of cities: the level of crime; how safe it is to walk around the city during the day and at night; the likelihood of being robbed or having your car stolen; the likelihood of being physically assaulted by strangers; the likelihood of being insulted or disturbed by someone on the street; the likelihood of being attacked because of skin color, ethnic origin, gender, or religion; and the extent of drug consumption or sales.

Based on these factors, cities are given a score ranging from 0 to 100. The Numbeo report is even more significant considering that just over half of the world's population now lives in cities.

Cluj-Napoca scored 77.7 out of 100 and is currently ranked 23rd, being considered a safer city than places like the Dutch cities of Eindhoven (26th), and Groningen (25th), and even the capital of Iceland, Reykjavik (31st).

The other Romanian cities in the top 100 are Timisoara (30th), Brasov (54th), Bucharest (67th place), and Iasi (88th).

The capital of Romania surpassed other important European capitals in terms of safety, such as Lisbon (75th), Madrid (76th), Amsterdam (82nd), Oslo (108th), and Budapest (120th).

The ranking notes that people in Bucharest enjoy a very high degree of safety walking alone during the day, 87.9 out of 100, and a high degree of safety doing the same at night. Crime levels, home invasions, muggings, cars being stolen, assault, insults, assault due to skin color, ethnic origin, or gender, drug dealing, and armed robberies are all either low or very low in Bucharest. The one factor that is marked high is corruption and bribery, 77.1 out of 100.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, took first place in the ranking, with a score of 88.2.

For the sixth consecutive year, the UAE's capital has topped the list of the safest cities in the world. Abu Dhabi is a city where most residents come from other countries, making thefts, kidnappings, and burglaries very rare. Foreigners are deterred from committing crimes as they could face deportation. Both men and women can walk the streets during the day and night without any problem.

Doha has come in second place in the list of the safest cities in the world for the third year in a row. The city of Ajman, also in the UAE, came in third, followed by Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, and Sharjah and Dubai, both cities in the UAE as well.

Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, ranks as the most dangerous city in the world, with a score of 16.6. Also dangerous are Pretoria, in South Africa (18.2), Durban and Johannesburg, also in South Africa (19.1 and 19.2, respectively), and San Pedro Hulas in Honduras (19.3).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Albertophotography | Dreamstime.com)