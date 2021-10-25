Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 07:56
Business

Fitch confirms investment-grade rating, but also negative outlook for Romania

25 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

International rating agency Fitch on October 22 has affirmed Romania's sovereign long-term rating (IDR) at BBB-, keeping it at the lowest level of the investment-grade area, but it also maintained the negative outlook.

The agency argues that the successful implementation of reforms under the Relaunch and Resilience Facility (RRF) could help address some of Romania's main structural fiscal challenges. The Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) will serve as an important anchor regardless of which party is in power.

Romania's GDP per capita, public indebtedness, governance and human development indicators are above those of its BBB-class peers. These are, in contrast, balanced by wide twin deficits, relatively high net external indebtedness, poor fiscal consolidation track record and budget rigidity.

The negative outlook reflects continued uncertainty regarding the implementation of policies to address structural fiscal imbalances over the medium term and the impact on Romania's public finances from lingering pandemic risks and rising energy costs. 

Fitch would downgrade Romania if the policy credibility deteriorates, threatening the public finance (faster-than-expected budget deficit or reduced financing flexibility) or in the case of sustained deterioration in the balance of payments (current account's deficit and its financing sources).

Fitch expects only moderate fiscal consolidation, to a 5.8%-of-GDP budget deficit and a gross public debt/GDP of 55.2% in 2023. Fitch expects relatively large current account deficits in 2021-2023, averaging 6% of GDP as a recovery in exports is offset by solid import demand.

On the upside, the rating agency forecasts non-debt-creating inflows to cover an increasingly large share of the current account deficit (close to 80% by 2023) as EU transfers accelerate.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 14:43
07 October 2021
RI +
Recommerce CEO: Refurbished phone segment in Romania can grow fast once people become aware of advantages
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 10/25/2021 - 07:56
Business

Fitch confirms investment-grade rating, but also negative outlook for Romania

25 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

International rating agency Fitch on October 22 has affirmed Romania's sovereign long-term rating (IDR) at BBB-, keeping it at the lowest level of the investment-grade area, but it also maintained the negative outlook.

The agency argues that the successful implementation of reforms under the Relaunch and Resilience Facility (RRF) could help address some of Romania's main structural fiscal challenges. The Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP) will serve as an important anchor regardless of which party is in power.

Romania's GDP per capita, public indebtedness, governance and human development indicators are above those of its BBB-class peers. These are, in contrast, balanced by wide twin deficits, relatively high net external indebtedness, poor fiscal consolidation track record and budget rigidity.

The negative outlook reflects continued uncertainty regarding the implementation of policies to address structural fiscal imbalances over the medium term and the impact on Romania's public finances from lingering pandemic risks and rising energy costs. 

Fitch would downgrade Romania if the policy credibility deteriorates, threatening the public finance (faster-than-expected budget deficit or reduced financing flexibility) or in the case of sustained deterioration in the balance of payments (current account's deficit and its financing sources).

Fitch expects only moderate fiscal consolidation, to a 5.8%-of-GDP budget deficit and a gross public debt/GDP of 55.2% in 2023. Fitch expects relatively large current account deficits in 2021-2023, averaging 6% of GDP as a recovery in exports is offset by solid import demand.

On the upside, the rating agency forecasts non-debt-creating inflows to cover an increasingly large share of the current account deficit (close to 80% by 2023) as EU transfers accelerate.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 14:43
07 October 2021
RI +
Recommerce CEO: Refurbished phone segment in Romania can grow fast once people become aware of advantages
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks