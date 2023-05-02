Society

Fire at OMV Petrom’s refinery in Romania leaves several injured

02 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A fire broke out on Monday at OMV Petrom’s Petrobrazi refinery, leaving two people severely injured. Petrobrazi is one of the largest Romanian refineries and one of the largest in Eastern Europe.

The refinery’s own emergency response team was mobilized following the fire that broke out on Monday afternoon, May 1. The staff contacted emergency services as well.

"A fire occurred at the refinery around 3 PM on Monday. The fire has been extinguished. Following the incident, three people required medical care, two of whom were transported to the hospital. The company's emergency response team was mobilized, coordinated the assistance operations, and is in contact with all relevant authorities. We note that the refinery is in the first week of a six-week overhaul process," an official press release said, cited by G4Media.

According to the Prahova County Ambulance Service, three victims were identified at the scene of the fire. A 59-year-old man, who has third and fourth-degree burns from the flames on approximately 72% of his body surface and burn injuries to his upper airways, was taken by SMURD helicopter to Floreasca Hospital.

Another 55-year-old man has second and third-degree burns on approximately 15% of his body and was taken to the Ploiești County Emergency Hospital. Additionally, a 60-year-old man has an injury to one leg but refused to be examined and transported to the hospital.

"This afternoon, an event occurred within a business operator located in Brazi commune, which initially did not require the intervention of professional emergency services. The event was managed by specialized personnel within the business operator. Later, we were requested to provide emergency medical assistance to persons involved in the event," the Prahova Emergency Situations Inspectorate said.

A thick smoke originating in the Petrobrazi refinery could be observed for several minutes from many kilometers away.

The refinery is undergoing a general revision for six weeks, and its activity has been stopped.

With an annual refining capacity of 4.5 million tons of crude oil, Petrobrazi is one of the most important refineries in Romania. Almost completely destroyed during World War II, the refinery was rebuilt over the years. Petrobrazi has benefited from investments of over EUR 2 bln for modernization projects since 2005, according to OMV Petrom.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: OMV Petrom)

Read next
Normal
Society

Fire at OMV Petrom’s refinery in Romania leaves several injured

02 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A fire broke out on Monday at OMV Petrom’s Petrobrazi refinery, leaving two people severely injured. Petrobrazi is one of the largest Romanian refineries and one of the largest in Eastern Europe.

The refinery’s own emergency response team was mobilized following the fire that broke out on Monday afternoon, May 1. The staff contacted emergency services as well.

"A fire occurred at the refinery around 3 PM on Monday. The fire has been extinguished. Following the incident, three people required medical care, two of whom were transported to the hospital. The company's emergency response team was mobilized, coordinated the assistance operations, and is in contact with all relevant authorities. We note that the refinery is in the first week of a six-week overhaul process," an official press release said, cited by G4Media.

According to the Prahova County Ambulance Service, three victims were identified at the scene of the fire. A 59-year-old man, who has third and fourth-degree burns from the flames on approximately 72% of his body surface and burn injuries to his upper airways, was taken by SMURD helicopter to Floreasca Hospital.

Another 55-year-old man has second and third-degree burns on approximately 15% of his body and was taken to the Ploiești County Emergency Hospital. Additionally, a 60-year-old man has an injury to one leg but refused to be examined and transported to the hospital.

"This afternoon, an event occurred within a business operator located in Brazi commune, which initially did not require the intervention of professional emergency services. The event was managed by specialized personnel within the business operator. Later, we were requested to provide emergency medical assistance to persons involved in the event," the Prahova Emergency Situations Inspectorate said.

A thick smoke originating in the Petrobrazi refinery could be observed for several minutes from many kilometers away.

The refinery is undergoing a general revision for six weeks, and its activity has been stopped.

With an annual refining capacity of 4.5 million tons of crude oil, Petrobrazi is one of the most important refineries in Romania. Almost completely destroyed during World War II, the refinery was rebuilt over the years. Petrobrazi has benefited from investments of over EUR 2 bln for modernization projects since 2005, according to OMV Petrom.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: OMV Petrom)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world