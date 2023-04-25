Energy

OMV Petrom's refinery in Romania begins six-week general turnaround outage

25 April 2023

OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, announced the start of the general turnaround of the Petrobrazi refinery. The process will take place over the course of six weeks, when the refinery's activity will be stopped.

"The turnaround will total more than 2 million hours of operations; more than 20 modernization projects and tens of thousands of technical checks and inspections of equipment and installations are planned. This turnaround required two years of preparation, and it is mandatory to ensure the smooth and safe operation of the refinery," said Radu Căprău, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board, responsible for the Refining and Marketing, Bursa.ro reported.

The company allocated approximately RON 400 mln (EUR 80 mln) for this operation.

The previous turnaround took place in 2018, and the next one is planned for 2028.

OMV Petrom says that it invested, between 2004 and 2022, approximately EUR 2 bln in the Petrobrazi refinery, one-third of this amount being targeted to reducing the environmental impact. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Omvpetrom.com)

1

