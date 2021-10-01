Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 12:45
Social

UPDATE: Southern RO: Fire at hospital in Constanţa leaves seven people dead

01 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UPDATE: The prosecutor investigating the case announced seven people died in the fire, two of them after being transferred to other hospitals, News.ro reported. He called the previous reporting “erroneous.” Interior Affairs Minister Lucian Bode also announced seven patients died.

Initial news: 

Nine patients died in a fire that broke out on Friday, October 1, at the Covid-19 intensive care unit of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanţa, a city on the Black Sea coast, the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) announced, quoted by Agerpres.

The fire was put out, and the hospital evacuated, IGSU said. The medical authorities are working to send the evacuated patients to hospitals in the county.

A mobile medical unit to triage patients was set up on the premises. 

Teams of ISU Constanţa, ISU Călăraşi, ISU Ialomiţa and ISU Galaţi are working on site.

A total of 113 patients were admitted to the hospital, ten of them to the intensive care unit, the Health Ministry said.

An investigation was opened to determine the causes of the fire.

Several fires broke out at hospitals in the country over the past year, many at overstretched units treating Covid-19 patients. In November of last year, nine patients died after a fire destroyed the intensive care (ATI) section of the county hospital in Piatra Neamt, in northeastern Romania. In January 2021, five patients died after a fire at the Matei Bals Institute in Bucharest, one of Romania's largest hospitals, also treating Covid-19 patients. In April, three patients died after the oxygen supply in the mobile intensive care unit organized to extend the capacity of the Victor Babeș Hospital in Bucharest broke down

(Photo: Costin Dinca/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/01/2021 - 12:45
Social

UPDATE: Southern RO: Fire at hospital in Constanţa leaves seven people dead

01 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UPDATE: The prosecutor investigating the case announced seven people died in the fire, two of them after being transferred to other hospitals, News.ro reported. He called the previous reporting “erroneous.” Interior Affairs Minister Lucian Bode also announced seven patients died.

Initial news: 

Nine patients died in a fire that broke out on Friday, October 1, at the Covid-19 intensive care unit of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanţa, a city on the Black Sea coast, the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) announced, quoted by Agerpres.

The fire was put out, and the hospital evacuated, IGSU said. The medical authorities are working to send the evacuated patients to hospitals in the county.

A mobile medical unit to triage patients was set up on the premises. 

Teams of ISU Constanţa, ISU Călăraşi, ISU Ialomiţa and ISU Galaţi are working on site.

A total of 113 patients were admitted to the hospital, ten of them to the intensive care unit, the Health Ministry said.

An investigation was opened to determine the causes of the fire.

Several fires broke out at hospitals in the country over the past year, many at overstretched units treating Covid-19 patients. In November of last year, nine patients died after a fire destroyed the intensive care (ATI) section of the county hospital in Piatra Neamt, in northeastern Romania. In January 2021, five patients died after a fire at the Matei Bals Institute in Bucharest, one of Romania's largest hospitals, also treating Covid-19 patients. In April, three patients died after the oxygen supply in the mobile intensive care unit organized to extend the capacity of the Victor Babeș Hospital in Bucharest broke down

(Photo: Costin Dinca/ Inquam Photos)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 October 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for September: Double crisis
29 September 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company raises EUR 1.2 mln to open offices in the US and Israel
29 September 2021
RI +
A new way to experience Bucharest with German theater group’s audio walks app
27 September 2021
Politics
European Commission greenlights Romania’s EUR 29.2 bln recovery and resilience plan
27 September 2021
RI +
Autumn special: More wineries to visit in Romania
30 September 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Destinations to discover traditional foods
24 September 2021
Culture
2021 European Heritage Awards: Small wooden church in Romania wins Grand Prix & Public Choice Award
24 September 2021
RI +
Film review and interview – Wild Romania, a ten-year journey from idea to breathtaking nature documentary