Three COVID-19 patients die amid oxygen breakdown at mobile hospital

Three patients died after the oxygen supply in the mobile intensive care unit organized to extend the capacity of the Victor Babes Hospital in Bucharest stopped functioning, sources from the Health Ministry declared, quoted by G4media.

Eight patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the mobile unit, three of whom died. The other five patients were transferred to other hospitals.

The mobile unit from Victor Babes came into operation on Saturday morning because there were no more places in hospitals.

From the first information sent to the Operational Center for Emergency Situations within the Health Ministry, the failure occurred at the mobile unit's oxygen installation.

