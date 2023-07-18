Film în Sat festival to bring contemporary culture and art to Romania’s Gorj county in August

Film în Sat (Film in the Village), an event that brings rural residents closer to contemporary culture and art, returns to Romania with its second edition in Peștișani, Gorj county, from August 1 to 6.

Romanian and Moldovan films, theater performances, live concerts, and creative workshops are featured in the festival's program, initiated by actor Cuzin Toma, who aims to contribute to the creative development of young people and adults in rural areas through art.

Organized by the Cultural Association "CUZIN TOMA – If I Can Do It, You Can Too," the Film in the Village art festival is a free-access event that offers participants the opportunity to meet actors, directors, visual artists, and musicians.

"I promised, and I kept my word! The Film in the Village art festival returns with a new edition in my homeland, in the commune that encompasses Hobița, Brâncuși's birth village. Peștișani is the place where my roots lie, where I grew up, and developed as an individual in society. Compared to the previous year, we will have even more cultural and artistic activities free for all participants! I want each edition to offer people more beautiful and diverse things, to open new horizons, and bring joy to their hearts and minds. I want to thank all my fellow actors who responded to the invitation to come to Peștișani, as well as the artists, musicians, and people from the film and theater industry who believe that the right to art and culture is universal, for everyone," stated Cuzin Toma, the festival organizer.

The festival's film selection, curated by film critic Irina-Margareta Nistor, includes successful comedies such as "Ramon" (dir. Jesús del Cerro), "The Unlucky One" (dir. Iura Luncașu), and "The Mute Wedding" (dir. Horațiu Mălăele), as well as "Boss," the recent noir thriller by director Bogdan Mirică, and "Carbon" (dir. Ion Borș), the most successful Moldovan film that premiered at TIFF 2023.

The film program is complemented by a selection of Romanian short films. Horațiu Mălăele, one of the festival's special guests, will present the one-man show "I Am Blind" at Film in the Village, taking the audience through the works of great poets such as Marin Sorescu, George Topârceanu, Nichita Stănescu, Emil Brumaru, and many others. Additionally, "God Forbid," a performance directed by Lia Bugnar, will bring remarkable actors like Cuzin Toma, Liliana Pană, Marin Grigore, Oana Pușcatu, and Irina Rădulescu to the audience in Peștișani.

Concerts are also an integral part of the festival: successful bands such as Subcarpați, as well as artists appreciated for the authenticity of their music, like Mihai Mărgineanu & Band and Simion Bogdan-Mihai & Lăutarii de Mătase, will perform for the Peștișani audience.

A series of workshops led by artists, targeting participants ranging from 6 to 70 years old, promote creativity and socialization in a fairytale setting: Amprenta, an embroidery workshop coordinated by Cuzina, a visual artist; Pădurea de șevalete, a painting workshop coordinated by Ana Bănică, a visual artist, alongside Cuzina; Zburătoare, an action painting show where artists Estera Osorhan, Ana Bănică, and Cuzina will paint to the rhythms of live music; as well as installations by Cuzina, including Speranța, Pasăre, and Prezențe, and a mural that will be created during the festival by artist Ana Bănică.

After the success of the first edition, which took place in Peștișani (Gorj) and Dolhasca (Suceava) in 2022, gathering over 7,000 participants, Film in the Village returned in 2023 with an edition in Islaz (Teleorman) in June. After Film in the Village in Peștișani (August 1-6), other locations across the country will be included in the festival's list of events.

The complete program of the 2023 edition in Peștișani will be announced soon here.

(Photo source: Film in Sat organizers)