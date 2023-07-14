Transilvania Film Festival’s caravan to reach 12 localities in Romania this year

After a successful 22nd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), which gathered over 120,000 spectators in front of the big screens in Cluj-Napoca, a dedicated caravan will bring part of the TIFF films to 12 localities in Romania over the coming months. The TIFF Unlimited Caravan will stop in Breb, Iasi, Predeal, Satu Mare, Târgu Lăpuș, Zabola, Timișoara, Bacău, Bistrița, Brăila, and Brașov.

The program includes the newest Romanian films and international productions that were sold out at TIFF, such as Tigru/Day of the Tiger (directed by Andrei Tănase), Vulturii din Țaga/Eagles from Țaga (by Adina Popescu and Iulian Ghervase), David (directed by Radu Muntean), Carbon (director Ion Borș), and Stories Not To Be Told (by Cesc Gay). Admission to the films will be free.

The TIFF Unlimited caravan starts in Maramureș, in Breb, between July 22 and 23, and then travels to Iași (July 28-30), and Predeal (July 28-29).

Then, in August, the caravan will go to Satu Mare (August 4-6), Târgu Lăpuș (August 4-6), and Zabola (August 9-10). The next stops are Timișoara (September 1-3), Bacău (September 1-7), Bistrița (September 1-7), Brăila (September 8-10), and Brașov (October 6-8).

The complete program of the TIFF Unlimited Caravan will be communicated on the Facebook page dedicated to the project and on tiff.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)