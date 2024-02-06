Events

Romania, seven other countries host fourth edition of Film O’Clock International Festival

06 February 2024

The Film O’Clock International Festival will hold its fourth edition from February 28 to March 3, 2024, in selected locations across Romania and seven other countries. The event will be hosted by prestigious film universities, cinemas, and other partner centers from Romania, Lithuania, Ukraine, Moldova, Bulgaria, Greece, Egypt, and South Africa.

The program will include simultaneous screenings, discussions with creative teams, and online conferences for professionals and moviegoers. It focuses on the exclusive presentation of films produced in the eight participating countries.

The Film O’Clock Festival team recently revealed the 10 titles for the international short film competition. They compete for two prizes: the public prize and the jury prize, worth EUR 700 and EUR 500 gross, respectively.

The list includes 1991, directed by Linas Ziura (Lithuania, 2023); A Void, directed by Jordy Sank (South Africa, 2022); Bad News by Liviu Rotaru (Moldova, 2023); Fracture by Dimana Pastrakova (Bulgaria, 2023), Hypatia, directed by Andrei Răuțu (Romania, 2023), Mama by Naji Ismail (Egypt, 2022), Ready by Eirini Vianelli (Greece, Belgium, 2023); Suruaika, directed by Vlad Ilicevici, Radu C. Pop (Romania, 2022); Walking Up in Silence by Mila Zhluktenko, Daniel Asadi Faezi (Ukraine, 2023); and When the MIGs Fly by Philip Găicean (Romania, 2023).

This year, the festival received more than 100 submissions from the eight countries - the highest number to date.

Further details about the event are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Positive Romania
Tags
Normal
 

1

