Events

Romania’s Astra Film Festival opens registrations for October 2024 edition

23 January 2024

Astra Film International Documentary Festival has opened registrations for the 2024 edition, which will take place in Sibiu from October 20 to 27. Filmmakers from all over the world can submit their documentaries until April 15.

According to the organizers, films made after January 1, 2023, can join the lineup. Non-fiction film creators can enter their documentaries into the four competitive sections: Emerging Voices of Documentary, Central and Eastern Europe, Romania, and DocSchool.

Feature-length documentaries with a duration of over 60 minutes made by first, second, or at most third-time filmmakers are eligible for the Emerging Voices of Documentary Cinema category. Meanwhile, the Central & Eastern Europe section is open to feature-length documentaries addressing specific issues of the ex-communist bloc region.

The Romania category is open to documentaries produced or co-produced in Romania and international productions or co-productions addressing specific issues in Romania, regardless of duration. As for DocSchool, eligible are documentaries produced or co-produced by universities or film institutes or within postgraduate programs specializing in cinema, regardless of their duration.

Further details are available on the event’s website, where the official selection will also be announced. 

Established in 1993, the Astra Film Festival in Sibiu has become one of the main platforms for documentary filmmaking in Romania and Europe. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Astra Film Festival)

Normal
1

