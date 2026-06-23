Romanian retail investors show cautious demand for new 10-year government bonds

The Romanian investors earmarked only 5% of the RON 940 million (EUR 180 million) placed for government bonds under the June Fidelis issue, for the new 10-year maturity with a 7.6% coupon attached.

The overall subscription volume increased by over 30% compared to the weakest ever Fidelis issue in May (RON 717 million), but it remains at a low level in absolute terms, 4.8 times lower compared to the most successful edition, in February 2025.

In the RON issuance category, the highest demand was for the tranche maturing in June 2028 (the shortest) and bearing an annual interest rate of 6.35%. Investors subscribed for securities worth almost RON 257 million (27% of the total volume subscribed).

In the case of euro issues, the most requested was the tranche maturing in 2036 (longest maturity) and bearing an interest rate of 5.80%, for which investors subscribed over EUR 31 million (over RON 150 million).

(Photo: Rochu2008/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com