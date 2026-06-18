Events

Concretion: Felipe Cohen solo show to open in Bucharest

18 June 2026

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Concretion, an exhibition of new works by Brazilian artist Felipe Cohen, is scheduled to open in Bucharest on June 19 at Gaep.

The exhibition, gathering new reliefs and sculptures, deepens the artist’s “pursuit of giving tangible form to time, natural light, the atmosphere of a place, and the interplay between them. Using an artistic lexicon grounded in geometric forms, economy of means, and poetic sensibility, Cohen seeks to solidify fluid states, materialize abstract or evanescent phenomena, transform moments into memories.”

Cohen, who lives and works in São Paulo, is the winner of the illy SustainArt Award at ARCOmadrid (2016), Atos Visuais Funarte (2007), and Fiat Mostra Brasil (2006). He is also a four-time nominee for the PIPA Prize in Brazil (2016, 2013, 2012, 2010).

His practice develops from the tension between the traditional and contemporary ways of displaying the artistic object and the study of recurrent problems in art history in order to reinterpret and update their meanings in the present.

Recent solo exhibitions include: Bordas da Tarde (Galeria Silvia Cintra + Box4, Rio de Janeiro, 2025), Sistemas para o poente (Kubikgallery, Porto, 2022), Eyelids (Gaep, Bucharest, 2022), Sol que abre o céu (Galeria Silvia Cintra + Box4, Rio de Janeiro, 2022), and Pálpebra (Galeria Millan, São Paulo, 2021).

His work is part of museum collections such as Museu de Arte Moderna de São Paulo, Pinacoteca do Estado de São Paulo, Museu de Arte do Rio, and SMoCA: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.

Concretion, the Brazilian artist’s second solo show with Gaep, will be on view until July 25.

(Illustration: Hourglass by Felipe Cohen, 2024. Photo by Filipe Berndt, courtesy of Gaep)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Events

Concretion: Felipe Cohen solo show to open in Bucharest

18 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Concretion, an exhibition of new works by Brazilian artist Felipe Cohen, is scheduled to open in Bucharest on June 19 at Gaep.

The exhibition, gathering new reliefs and sculptures, deepens the artist’s “pursuit of giving tangible form to time, natural light, the atmosphere of a place, and the interplay between them. Using an artistic lexicon grounded in geometric forms, economy of means, and poetic sensibility, Cohen seeks to solidify fluid states, materialize abstract or evanescent phenomena, transform moments into memories.”

Cohen, who lives and works in São Paulo, is the winner of the illy SustainArt Award at ARCOmadrid (2016), Atos Visuais Funarte (2007), and Fiat Mostra Brasil (2006). He is also a four-time nominee for the PIPA Prize in Brazil (2016, 2013, 2012, 2010).

His practice develops from the tension between the traditional and contemporary ways of displaying the artistic object and the study of recurrent problems in art history in order to reinterpret and update their meanings in the present.

Recent solo exhibitions include: Bordas da Tarde (Galeria Silvia Cintra + Box4, Rio de Janeiro, 2025), Sistemas para o poente (Kubikgallery, Porto, 2022), Eyelids (Gaep, Bucharest, 2022), Sol que abre o céu (Galeria Silvia Cintra + Box4, Rio de Janeiro, 2022), and Pálpebra (Galeria Millan, São Paulo, 2021).

His work is part of museum collections such as Museu de Arte Moderna de São Paulo, Pinacoteca do Estado de São Paulo, Museu de Arte do Rio, and SMoCA: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.

Concretion, the Brazilian artist’s second solo show with Gaep, will be on view until July 25.

(Illustration: Hourglass by Felipe Cohen, 2024. Photo by Filipe Berndt, courtesy of Gaep)

simona@romania-insider.com

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