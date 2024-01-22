Farmers, truckers protesting in Romania avoid association with far-right politician

Only one truck head carrying a tractor on a platform and up to 10 persons showed up at the sole demonstration of farmers and truckers approved by Bucharest City Hall on January 21 in the parking lot in front of the Parliament Palace.

Following the first day of protests, Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan said that he would contact the organiser so as to prevent keeping the parking lot unused for no purpose during the next two days.

The permit was given to lawyer Petre Mircea Bogdan for three days, allowing the attendance of 100 tractors, 100 truck heads and 5,000 people.

The organiser, who refused any political affiliation, turned out to be an aspirant member (eventually rejected, following his attempt’s failure) of the far-right party SOS Romania of Diana Sosoaca. After this surfaced, farmers and truckers refused to participate in the demonstration organised by Sosoaca’s intermediary, according to Digi24.

Farmers and truckers have been protesting in Romania for roughly two weeks, on the ring road of Bucharest and other major cities across the country.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)