Negotiations end but farmers continue protests in Romania

Farmers and truckers announced on January 16 that they would continue their countrywide protests, even though prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on January 15 that 99% of their requests were settled, and the agriculture minister declared the negotiations over, G4media.ro reported.

The ad-hoc representatives of truckers and farmers submitted to the government on January 16 a list of no less than 76 demands that need to be addressed to stop the protest that started a week ago, according to Euronews Romania. They request, among other things, measures to reduce the price of third-party-liability insurance (RCA), to block the outsourcing of profits to multinational companies, or to remove the financing of political parties from the budget because it would represent a "black hole."

The requests cover a broad range of problems; part of them may be justified but developed to the point where they resemble the political platform of an opposition party rather than just farmers' and truckers' problems related to the high insurance fees, grains from Ukraine or low grain prices.

The protesters have so far rejected the use of their actions by existing far-right parties, but it is not likely that the current events if continued for a longer period, may lead to the emergence of another opposition party to capitalise on the Romanians' discontent with a broad category of problems.

In related news, Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan said he decided to reject the protest request of the transporters and farmers as “unreasonable,” as they wanted to bring 15,000 trucks and tractors to Victoriei Square and the nearby streets, which would have blocked the traffic in the capital.

“The largest authorized protest with cars took place in 2017. Back then, the 3,700 vehicles stationed in Victoriei Square and along Kiseleff Boulevard, but without blocking traffic,” he explained.

In the same message, mayor Dan also said that the Bucharest City Hall would approve any protest request that complies with the law.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Casian Mitu)