Society

Farmers and truckers agree to end protests in Romania

05 February 2024

Romania's government announced the signing of an agreement with the representatives of farmers and hauliers, which will put an end to the protests carried out across the country over the past weeks, mainly at the customs points used by the grain trucks from Ukraine and around major cities.

The agreement provides for the formation of an inter-government committee that will settle on a case-by-case basis that protesters' requirements remain unanswered.

"The decision of prime minister Marcel Ciolacu regarding the establishment of this Interministerial Committee will be published on Monday, February 5, in the Official Journal," the government's statement reads.

The government has already passed several measures in the area of diesel excise (returned to farmers in a very large proportion), resulting in a 25% cut in the overall price), third-party liability insurance for large vehicles (lowered close to a so-called "reference" value) and subsidies paid to animal breeders. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Casian Mitu)

Romania's government announced the signing of an agreement with the representatives of farmers and hauliers, which will put an end to the protests carried out across the country over the past weeks, mainly at the customs points used by the grain trucks from Ukraine and around major cities.

The agreement provides for the formation of an inter-government committee that will settle on a case-by-case basis that protesters' requirements remain unanswered.

"The decision of prime minister Marcel Ciolacu regarding the establishment of this Interministerial Committee will be published on Monday, February 5, in the Official Journal," the government's statement reads.

The government has already passed several measures in the area of diesel excise (returned to farmers in a very large proportion), resulting in a 25% cut in the overall price), third-party liability insurance for large vehicles (lowered close to a so-called "reference" value) and subsidies paid to animal breeders. 

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Casian Mitu)

