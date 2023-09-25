US strengthens air police missions where Russian drones fell in Romania

A detachment of the United States Air Forces in Europe (USAFE), made of approximately 100 soldiers and four F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, arrived on September 22 at the 86th Air Base "Lieutenant Gheorghe Mociorniță" in Borcea – less than 100km from Ukraine's Danube ports, according to a statement of the Romanian Ministry of Defense.

The American military will perform Reinforced Air Police missions, as well as joint training missions with soldiers and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from the Romanian Air Force.

The American military is coming to Romania after remains of three drones similar to those used by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine were found on Romanian soil.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii; photo credit: Baza 86 Aeriană)