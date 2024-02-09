US-based healthcare AI company founded by Romanian raises USD 21 million, plans further expansion

Ezra, a New York-based healthcare AI company founded by Romanian Emi Gal, has raised USD 21 million in a funding round co-led by venture capital firm Healthier Capital and led by Amir Dan Rubin, former CEO of Amazon's One Medical, it announced.

FirstMark Capital co-led the round, with participation from Allianz Life Ventures (the venture capital arm of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America), the Schwarzman family, former Chairman of England's National Health Service (NHS) Lord David Prior, Gaingels, Republic, and Mana Ventures. Existing investors Credo Ventures, Seedcamp, LDV Capital, Accomplice, Founders Future, Vlad Tenev, Anne Wojcicki, and Esther Dyson also participated. Amir DanRubin will also join Ezra's Board of Directors.

The investment brings Ezra's total funding to USD 41 million. It will be used to accelerate the company's expansion to 20 cities and 50 locations across North America in 2024 and advance the use of its AI technology by imaging centers and clinicians, the company said.

Ezra uses medical imaging and artificial intelligence to provide a full body cancer screening service.

"This year, 10 million people will receive late-stage cancer diagnoses, with survival chances below 20%. At Ezra, we aim to detect cancer early for these 10 million people, improving their chances of getting cured. I'm thrilled to join forces with Healthier Capital and Amir Dan Rubin to further our goal of making cancer screening more affordable and accessible," Emi Gal, founder and CEO of Ezra, said.

The company doubled its revenue in 2023, and received FDA clearance for Ezra Flash AI, which allows for 30-minute full body MRI scan enhanced by AI. It plans to introduce a 15-minute full body MRI, priced at around USD 500, within two to three years, it said.

Ezra currently operates at 18 locations across New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Irvine, San Francisco, Miami, and Las Vegas.

