New extreme sports centre opens in central Romania

The Government of Hungary partly financed a centre for extreme sports in Miercurea Ciuc, central Romania, developed by the RideMore association. Out of a total investment of EUR 1 mln, Hungary's national tourism agency contributed EUR 0.7 mln, with the rest of the money coming from the RideMore association, local Agerpres reported.

The centre's inauguration was done by Reisz Zoltán, national snowboard champion, who broke the ribbons in the colours of the Hungarian flag and those of the Romanian flag during a trick done with a BMX bike.

At the opening event, the mayor of Miercurea-Ciuc, Korodi Attila, declared that this centre would be a point of attraction and a landmark of the city.

At the RideMore Center in Miercurea-Ciuc, it will be possible to practice at least five sports, including Olympic sports, namely snowboarding, for which snowboards with wheels, freestyle skiing, BMX, skateboarding and climbing will be used.

(Photo source: Facebook/RideMore Center)