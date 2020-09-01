Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 15:15
Sports
Romanian expedition reaches coldest village on Earth
09 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Attila and Kinga Bertici, the two members of the expedition Hello Siberia, have reached on the morning of January 9 the village of Oymyakon, in Russia's Yakutia region. The village is reputed to be the “coldest permanently settled area in the world.”

The two arrived at a temperature of -47 degrees Celsisus, Attila Bertici told HotNews.ro. There, they also met the mayor of the 590-inhabitant locality.

They left from Satu Mare, in northern Romania, and traveled some 11,500 km, in an expedition dotted with various adventures: their ID cards and bank cards were stolen, while the last 200 km proved difficult because of travel through areas were temperatures were as low as -50 degrees. They will start their trip back to Romania on January 10.

“It is incredibly cold at -50. I picked up the luggage without putting on the mittens, so I could close the car door, and I walked ten meters to the door of the house we stay in; I thought my hand would break from the cold,” Attila Bertici told Hotnews.ro.

Over the past month, the maximum temperature in Oymyakon did not go past -29 degrees Celsius, while the minium dropped even bellow – 50 degrees.

Attila and Kinga Bertici are not the first Romanians to reach Oymyakon but they are the first ones to reach the village with only one car, a Dacia Duster, and not part of a larger group.

Upon reaching Oymyakon, the two visited a small museum and received a diploma from the locality’s mayor, who told them that the place had been visited in time by tourists from 70 countries.

The expedition of Attila and Kinga Bertici went viral on YouTube, where the two have posted videos about their trip and the sites they have seen. Some videos have gathered more then 80,000 views and 500 comments.

(Photo: Hello Siberia Expedition Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 15:15
Sports
Romanian expedition reaches coldest village on Earth
09 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Attila and Kinga Bertici, the two members of the expedition Hello Siberia, have reached on the morning of January 9 the village of Oymyakon, in Russia's Yakutia region. The village is reputed to be the “coldest permanently settled area in the world.”

The two arrived at a temperature of -47 degrees Celsisus, Attila Bertici told HotNews.ro. There, they also met the mayor of the 590-inhabitant locality.

They left from Satu Mare, in northern Romania, and traveled some 11,500 km, in an expedition dotted with various adventures: their ID cards and bank cards were stolen, while the last 200 km proved difficult because of travel through areas were temperatures were as low as -50 degrees. They will start their trip back to Romania on January 10.

“It is incredibly cold at -50. I picked up the luggage without putting on the mittens, so I could close the car door, and I walked ten meters to the door of the house we stay in; I thought my hand would break from the cold,” Attila Bertici told Hotnews.ro.

Over the past month, the maximum temperature in Oymyakon did not go past -29 degrees Celsius, while the minium dropped even bellow – 50 degrees.

Attila and Kinga Bertici are not the first Romanians to reach Oymyakon but they are the first ones to reach the village with only one car, a Dacia Duster, and not part of a larger group.

Upon reaching Oymyakon, the two visited a small museum and received a diploma from the locality’s mayor, who told them that the place had been visited in time by tourists from 70 countries.

The expedition of Attila and Kinga Bertici went viral on YouTube, where the two have posted videos about their trip and the sites they have seen. Some videos have gathered more then 80,000 views and 500 comments.

(Photo: Hello Siberia Expedition Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 January 2020
Justice
Romanian teacher sentenced to 8 years in jail for receiving EUR 200 bribe
07 January 2020
Social
Air in Romania's capital as polluted as in Sydney, authorities announce checks and sanctions
07 January 2020
Business
Media: Exxon may try to bypass RO Govt. in the sale of offshore gas project in Black Sea
06 January 2020
Culture
Discovery of 17,000-year-old Venus statue in Romania stirs controversy
06 January 2020
Social
30 years of democracy: 3-hour documentary follows Romania’s transformation after the fall of Communism
05 January 2020
Business
Google’s AI venture fund leads USD 7 mln financing for Romanian tech startup
24 December 2019
Social
Dozens of Romanians living abroad offer to “adopt” a truck driver for Christmas
24 December 2019
Politics
Romania's PM presents to the Parliament the budget for 2020, to be passed with no vote

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40