Romanian expedition reaches coldest village on Earth

Attila and Kinga Bertici, the two members of the expedition Hello Siberia, have reached on the morning of January 9 the village of Oymyakon, in Russia's Yakutia region. The village is reputed to be the “coldest permanently settled area in the world.”

The two arrived at a temperature of -47 degrees Celsisus, Attila Bertici told HotNews.ro. There, they also met the mayor of the 590-inhabitant locality.

They left from Satu Mare, in northern Romania, and traveled some 11,500 km, in an expedition dotted with various adventures: their ID cards and bank cards were stolen, while the last 200 km proved difficult because of travel through areas were temperatures were as low as -50 degrees. They will start their trip back to Romania on January 10.

“It is incredibly cold at -50. I picked up the luggage without putting on the mittens, so I could close the car door, and I walked ten meters to the door of the house we stay in; I thought my hand would break from the cold,” Attila Bertici told Hotnews.ro.

Over the past month, the maximum temperature in Oymyakon did not go past -29 degrees Celsius, while the minium dropped even bellow – 50 degrees.

Attila and Kinga Bertici are not the first Romanians to reach Oymyakon but they are the first ones to reach the village with only one car, a Dacia Duster, and not part of a larger group.

Upon reaching Oymyakon, the two visited a small museum and received a diploma from the locality’s mayor, who told them that the place had been visited in time by tourists from 70 countries.

The expedition of Attila and Kinga Bertici went viral on YouTube, where the two have posted videos about their trip and the sites they have seen. Some videos have gathered more then 80,000 views and 500 comments.

(Photo: Hello Siberia Expedition Facebook Page)

[email protected]