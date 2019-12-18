Newsroom
Blind Romanian climber conquers Mount Kilimanjaro
18 December 2019
Alex Benchea is the first blind climber from Romania to conquer Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 m), the highest mountain in Africa, local Mediafax reported.

He started the expedition on December 10 and reached the top of Mount Kilimanjaro at 07:10 on December 15. His guide was Romanian climber Cosmin Andron.

Alex Benchea announced his great performance on Facebook: “And I did it! Thank you very much Cosmin Andron, you are an extraordinary guide!”

Alex Benchea is a student at the Faculty of Geography in Cluj-Napoca and trains at the Climb Again club in Bucharest. He began his journey to Tanzania on December 10, with the aim to conquer Kilimanjaro together with guide Cosmin Andron. The project had a budget of EUR 8,000, with the money being raised from donations.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Alpinistul cu ochii albi)

