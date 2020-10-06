Expat women launch new edition of charity photobook on Romania

The 11th edition of the charity photobook titled “From Romania with Love,” an album put together by expat women living in Romania, is now available for purchase.

A record number of 39 participants from 19 countries living in Romania contributed to the project this year. They are from Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Malaysia, Panama, Poland, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Turkey, UK, and the US.

The women were involved in various photography workshops on composition, portrait, and architectural photography, mentored by professional photographers Monica Bommer-Neuner, Irina Pavlova, and Kathrin Weident.

“Despite challenges brought by COVID-19, we successfully managed to publish the photobook, even this year. I am convinced that we can raise sufficient funds to support five local charities – Casa Ioana, Hope Rescue Centre, Open Door Foundation, Necuvinte Association, and Te Aud Romania – who have also encountered significant obstacles during this pandemic,” said Maria Kearwell, editor in chief.

A copy of this year’s photobook costs RON 60.

Since its start in 2010, the “Romania through the Lenses of Expat Women” charity project has grown in strength by adding participants every year. Through their joint creative endeavor, the expat women have been able to raise funds for charities by sharing their unique vision of Romania while supporting local communities in need.

(Photo source: Romania through the Lenses of Expat Women)