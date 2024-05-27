Airline Eurowings will no longer operate at Iași Airport starting from June 10, a month and a half after introducing its first flights to Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.

Iași Airport Director Romeo Vatră stated on his Facebook page that Eurowings' withdrawal from Iași is likely due to the low load factor on the two routes, according to News.ro.

At the moment, tickets are only available for flights scheduled until June 10 on the company website.

"The decision to open and close flights belongs to the airline, depending on their operational development plans and the profitability of the routes. Eurowings will no longer operate flights from Iași to Stuttgart and Düsseldorf due to very low demand on these routes. I don't hide the fact that we are disappointed by the decision, but we understand its purely economic rationale," explained Iași Airport Director Romeo Vatră.

While Eurowings' departure is a loss, Iași Airport is set to welcome two new airlines in September. Animawings will offer nine flights per week to Bucharest, while Fly Lili will connect Iași to Munich with four flights per week.

