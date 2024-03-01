EUR 47 mln photovoltaic park project launched in Romania’s Alba county

Teiuș.Solar, part of the Eurowind Energy group, a Danish developer and operator of wind, solar, and hybrid projects, announced the launch of the Teiuș Photovoltaic Park project in Alba county. The project, with a maximum installed capacity of 60.2 MW, has a total investment value of over EUR 47 million (roughly EUR 55 million with VAT).

The solar park project is scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2024. It benefited from state aid worth EUR 15 million from the National Recovery and Resilience Program.

“The approval of the Teiuș Photovoltaic Park represents an important moment in our sustainable development strategy and in combating climate change, thus contributing to a cleaner environment for future generations,” said Adrian Dobre, Country Manager Romania, Eurowind Energy.

The Teiuș PV park aims not only to produce 103,592 MWh annually but also to reduce carbon emissions by 37,125 tons per year, the company said.

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)