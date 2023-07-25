Danish Eurowind Energy begins works at 48MW wind farm in Romania

Danish wind, solar and hybrid developer and operator Eurowind Energy, founded by brothers Jens and Soren Rasmussen, begins this month the construction works for the 48 MW wind farm in Pecineaga, a project taken over last year.

The largest wind turbines in Romania so far, supplied by the Spanish producer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, will be used for the project.

The renewable energy production unit, with a generation capacity of about 176,000 MWh per year, will be commissioned in the first quarter of 2025.

The project involves an investment of EUR 79 million from Eurowind Energy A/S through its local subsidiary WEP Technology Investment.

Once construction is completed, Eurowind Energy will retain ownership of the wind farm.

Eurowind Energy became the sole shareholder of the developer WEP Technology Investment after acquiring the 71.71% stake of the former majority shareholder.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)