BSOG sketches 3GW offshore wind farm along its Black Sea natural gas perimeter

Black Sea Oil & Gas - BSOG, backed by the American investment fund Carlyle and the operator of Midia Gas Development - MGD offshore natural gas project in Romania's Black Sea that started production last year, announced that it initiated the process for authorizing an "power corridor" in the Romanian Black Sea sector along the infrastructure of its MGD project.

The logic of the initiative is that BSOG has already obtained the necessary permits required for such infrastructure projects such as addressing environmentally protected areas, military zones, tourist areas, archaeological sites and historical monuments, anchorages, harbours, and shipping lanes as well as securing land rights and the social license with the targeted communities, coexistence with fishing activities and the detection and avoidance of UXOs.

The project is developed with BSOG's partners in MGD perimeter, namely Petro Ventures Resources and Gas Plus Dacia.

Once approved and built along the existing MGD pipelines, the "power corridor" could support the connection of 3GW of offshore wind power.

At this moment, Romania does not yet have legislation for the development of offshore wind projects.

"With a projected capacity of 3GW and a length of 126 km, this first step concerns the authorization of the first energy corridor in the Romanian sector of the Black Sea in order to connect future offshore wind farms to the national energy system - SEN operated by Transelectrica. The completion of regulatory procedures is estimated for mid-2024," BSOG announced.

The investments required by offshore wind projects are estimated at EUR 1.5-EUR 2 mln per MW.

