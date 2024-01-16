Energy

Eurowind awaits last permits for 66MW wind farm in Romania

16 January 2024

Romania’s energy market regulator ANRE scheduled for endorsement on January 17 the authorization for the establishment of the Frumușita, a 66MW wind farm developed by the Danish group Eurowind, Economica.net reported.

The project company, Frumusita SRL, has already signed a connection contract to the network operated by Distribuție Energie Electrică Romania (DEER).

After ANRE issues the establishment authorization, the project developer must prove that it has the financing for the construction of the energy capacity, so, most likely, this project will be one of those that will be completed and produce electricity.

Eurowind is a Danish renewable project developer with activities in several markets. According to the latest data on its website, the company has a massive portfolio of projects in Romania of 4,000 MW, of which 108 MW are under construction.

Eurowind has been present in the Romanian market since 2011.

(Photo: Welcomia/ Dreamstime)

Energy

1

