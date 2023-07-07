Quarter of working-age Romanians are neither employed nor studying

Among EU countries, Romania and Italy registered the highest share of working-age (15-64) population outside the labour force (employed or unemployed) among those not in education in the first quarter of 2023, with 25.8% and 25.6%, respectively.

These countries were followed by Greece (22.8%), Croatia (21.8%) and Belgium (19.6%), according to Eurostat data.

On the other hand, the lowest shares were registered in Sweden (8.3%), Estonia (12.3%) and Czechia (13.6%).

On average, 18.2% of the working-age population was outside the labour force in the EU. Of the total of the rest 81.8%, 76.7% were employed and 5.1% were unemployed.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)