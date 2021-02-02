Eurostat: Share of organic crops increases in Romania

Romania's share of the total organic area in the total utilized agricultural area (UAA) stood at 2.9%, according to a recent Eurostat report based on 2019 data, quoted by Profit.ro.

In 2019, 395,228 hectares of agricultural land in the country were used for organic crops. Compared to 2012, the area for organic crops grew by 37.1%, while compared to 2018, the increase was 21%. In 2018, the share dedicated to organic crops in the country stood at 2.4%, while in 2017 at 1.9%.

From 2012 to 2019, the total organic area share in the total utilized agricultural area within the EU rose from 5.9 % to 8.5 %. Organic farming covered almost 13.8 million hectares of agricultural land in the EU-27 in 2019. The countries with the highest shares of land used for organic crops were Austria (25.3%), Estonia (22.3%), and Sweden (20.4%).

(Photo: Pop Nukoonrat/ Dreamstime)

