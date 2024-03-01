MEP wants to put Romanian Treasury seized by Russia on European Parliament's agenda

MEP Eugen Tomac wants to put the Romanian Treasury, seized by Russia since WWI, on the European Parliament's agenda with the final goal of passing an official Resolution and thus introducing the topic as part of would-be post-war negotiations with Moscow, G4media.ro reported.

Last year, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) organized an event dedicated to this topic: "Romania's Treasury evacuated to Moscow - a claim older than a century."

In addition to the treasury of the National Bank of Romania, which includes over 93 tons of gold, a whole cultural treasury was also seized by Moscow, MEP Tomac explained: private art collections, the collections of the Romanian Academy, and even Queen Maria's jewels, as well as the archives of the main state institutions - the Council of Ministers, the Parliament, the Diplomatic Archives, or those regarding the security of the state.

Romania also sent items such as charters, parchments with royal seals, old books, and valuable paintings to Moscow.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Seyephoto/Dreamstime.com)