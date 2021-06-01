Euronews to launch news channel in Romania in partnership with local university

Pan-European news channel Euronews and the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB) have signed a partnership to launch Euronews Romania, a new independent news channel for the Romanian-speaking audience.

Euronews Romania, a branded affiliate of the Euronews brand, will deliver local, regional, national, and international news on TV and digital platforms, according to a press release. It is the first project of this type launched in the European Union and will be built on the basis of an already existing television: UPB Sigma TV.

Mihnea Costoiu, the rector of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, told G4Media.ro that the new channel is set to become operational by the end of the year. He also said that the TV channel and the associated site would have about 100 employees when launched.

The new channel will have its own team of journalists and correspondents across Romania, but also in Brussels, who will be asked to follow Euronews' values of independence, impartiality, and its 'All Views' editorial line.

"We believe that, by providing quality journalism and unbiased information to an audience that needs them more than ever, Euronews Romania is not only a media achievement but also an educational initiative," Mihnea Costoiu said, quoted in the statement.

In his turn, Euronews CEO Michael Peters said he was "very proud" of the agreement and heralded the "ambitious project" that lays ahead. "Romania has a very competitive media market with several existing news channels. But we believe that Euronews Romania will deliver a unique offer which is missing today in the national media landscape."

(Photo source: Upb.ro)