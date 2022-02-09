Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/09/2022 - 08:42
Real Estate

Eurobank's Romanian EUR 65 mln real estate portfolio is up for sale

09 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Greek investment fund Grivalia, which merged with Eurobank, helping it settle the non-performing loan portfolio, has decided to sell its real estate portfolio inherited from the banking group in Bucharest and Iasi, valued at over EUR 65 mln, according to Profit.ro.

The Eurobank group bought the buildings in 2004-2008 from their developer, a group of investors coordinated by businessman Ioannis Papalekas.

The portfolio comprises half of the BOB office building next to the Pipera metro, completed in 2008. The property is valued at EUR 46.3 mln.

Another office building in the Grivalia portfolio is Eliade Tower in Floreasca, completed in 2004 and valued at EUR 11.1 mln at the end of 2018.

Grivalia also owns the premises that host Brico Dépôt DIY store in Iași, near Iulius Mall. The property is valued at EUR 8.5 mln.

Grivalia Properties merged by absorption with Eurobank in 2019, in a transaction valued at EUR 780 million, which contributed to halving the rate of non-performing loans in Eurobank's balance sheet.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 13:50
12 October 2021
RI +
Good ideas come One Beer Later: Frenchman turns hobby into business with a craft brewery in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/09/2022 - 08:42
Real Estate

Eurobank's Romanian EUR 65 mln real estate portfolio is up for sale

09 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Greek investment fund Grivalia, which merged with Eurobank, helping it settle the non-performing loan portfolio, has decided to sell its real estate portfolio inherited from the banking group in Bucharest and Iasi, valued at over EUR 65 mln, according to Profit.ro.

The Eurobank group bought the buildings in 2004-2008 from their developer, a group of investors coordinated by businessman Ioannis Papalekas.

The portfolio comprises half of the BOB office building next to the Pipera metro, completed in 2008. The property is valued at EUR 46.3 mln.

Another office building in the Grivalia portfolio is Eliade Tower in Floreasca, completed in 2004 and valued at EUR 11.1 mln at the end of 2018.

Grivalia also owns the premises that host Brico Dépôt DIY store in Iași, near Iulius Mall. The property is valued at EUR 8.5 mln.

Grivalia Properties merged by absorption with Eurobank in 2019, in a transaction valued at EUR 780 million, which contributed to halving the rate of non-performing loans in Eurobank's balance sheet.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/05/2021 - 13:50
12 October 2021
RI +
Good ideas come One Beer Later: Frenchman turns hobby into business with a craft brewery in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks