Former Romanian minister Eugen Teodorovici to run for president in 2024

Former finance minister Eugen Teodorovici wants to run for president of Romania in next year's elections. He made the announcement at the "United for the Nation" conference, organized and supported by the Romanian Sovereign Bloc (BSR), Agerpres reported.

"Eugen Teodorovici is only 52 years old, with a rich career, a former minister in the governments of Ponta and Dăncilă, and has brought expertise not only in the field of European integration and finances but also a mature perspective on life and the responsibilities involved in serving the country," reads the press release.

According to the same source, the BSR platform proposes a country plan named "The Third Republic," aiming to gather the national-sovereignist parties to join forces and achieve victory in the 2024 elections.

Romania will organize four rounds of elections in 2024: European, local, parliamentary, and presidential.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)