Mircea Geoană speaks of a "plan for Romania" fueling presidential candidacy rumours

20 November 2023

Amid rumours about the presidential candidacy of NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană, the diplomat announced in a Facebook post that "soon we will discuss a plan for Romania".

It remains unclear, however, what party or structure would support Geoană's candidacy, as the presidential elections require immense logistical support and the local administration's support can make the difference.

In his Facebook post, Geoană states: "Romania is running out of time. To rebuild our future, as we deserve, we need lucidity, knowledge, competence and a solid vision."

"Today, I invite you to stay close because soon we will discuss a healthy and ambitious plan for Romania and each of us!" - he adds.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Mircea Geoana)

