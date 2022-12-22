EU finances new bridge between Romania and Moldova

The European Union (EU) has decided to support with EUR 616 mln grants a total number of 35 projects that will allow investments in key infrastructures that can be used for both civil and military purposes, the European Commission (EC) announced, Observatornews.ro reported.

After the member states' approval of the selected project list, on December 20, the European Commission will shortly adopt the financing decisions.

Among the projects, there is a new road bridge between Romania and Moldova estimated to cost EUR 33 mln (VAT not included), out of which the EU will finance half within the Connecting Europe Facility CEF program.

"The bridge, needed by both Romania and Moldova, will support economic, social and human relations between the two sides. It will help to improve Romania's economic competitiveness by developing the transport infrastructure, serving the international transit traffic of goods and people," state secretary Ionel Scriosteanu commented, quoted by Economica.net.

Another project funded by the EU under the same program envisages the modernization of the railway infrastructure in the Port of Constanta, supported by a EUR 43.5 mln grant.

With the beginning of the Russian invasion and the need to identify new transport routes for grain from Ukraine, exports directed to the Port of Constanţa increased. Because of this, the authorities ordered investments. Railway company CFR reported at the beginning of December that 35 lines and 75 new track devices were reopened to traffic.

(Photo source: Facebook/Irinel Ionel Scriosteanu)