German EMZ Hanauer opens appliance parts factory in Romania

German manufacturer of components for home appliances EMZ Hanauer started production at its new factory in Reşita, Romania, where it invested over RON 70 million (EUR 14 million), including RON 26.6 million in state aid.

The project was started at the beginning of August 2022 and completed in about a year.

"We inaugurated the factory in Resita. We have finished construction and are starting production," EMZ Hanauer officials said without revealing further details, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The German group is a supplier of components to major home appliance manufacturers such as Electrolux, Whirlpool, Bosch/ Siemens, Miele, Liebherr, Samsung, GE and Haier.

The company manufactures lighting, door closing, and ice production systems, all of which will also be made in the factory in Resita. These are components that are then integrated into washing machines, dishwashers, dryers and refrigerators.

EMZ Hanauer chose Romania for a new factory primarily because it wanted to be close to its customers.

iulian@romania-insider

(Photo source: Facebook/EMZ Hanauer)