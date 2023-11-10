EPPO investigates EUR 15 mln fraud scheme involving EU-funded IT projects in Romania

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) said that 38 house searches were carried out in several locations in Romania earlier this week as part of two ongoing investigations into a suspected EUR 15 million fraud. The case targets six IT projects financed by the EU for the development of innovative software solutions.

The searches were conducted in Bucharest, Ploiești, Cluj and Ialomița county on November 7. Moreover, investigative measures were also carried out in Cyprus, Czechia and Malta, as well as in Monaco and the United States, through international cooperation, the EPPO said.

Investigators allege that, between 2019 and 2022, “the beneficiaries of the projects submitted false or inaccurate documents with overvalued services or services that were never provided, as well as fraudulent invoices for the purchase of goods – thus unduly obtaining funds from the EU budget of at least EUR 15 million.”

Subsequently, the beneficiaries allegedly tried to launder the money through fraudulent domestic and international financial circuits.

The facts under investigation, EPPO says, could constitute offences of fraud and money laundering.

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) opened complementary investigations into the same facts.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Senatorjoanna/Dreamstime.com)