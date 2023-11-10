Justice

EPPO investigates EUR 15 mln fraud scheme involving EU-funded IT projects in Romania

10 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) said that 38 house searches were carried out in several locations in Romania earlier this week as part of two ongoing investigations into a suspected EUR 15 million fraud. The case targets six IT projects financed by the EU for the development of innovative software solutions.

The searches were conducted in Bucharest, Ploiești, Cluj and Ialomița county on November 7. Moreover, investigative measures were also carried out in Cyprus, Czechia and Malta, as well as in Monaco and the United States, through international cooperation, the EPPO said.

Investigators allege that, between 2019 and 2022, “the beneficiaries of the projects submitted false or inaccurate documents with overvalued services or services that were never provided, as well as fraudulent invoices for the purchase of goods – thus unduly obtaining funds from the EU budget of at least EUR 15 million.”

Subsequently, the beneficiaries allegedly tried to launder the money through fraudulent domestic and international financial circuits.

The facts under investigation, EPPO says, could constitute offences of fraud and money laundering. 

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) opened complementary investigations into the same facts.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Senatorjoanna/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Justice

EPPO investigates EUR 15 mln fraud scheme involving EU-funded IT projects in Romania

10 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) said that 38 house searches were carried out in several locations in Romania earlier this week as part of two ongoing investigations into a suspected EUR 15 million fraud. The case targets six IT projects financed by the EU for the development of innovative software solutions.

The searches were conducted in Bucharest, Ploiești, Cluj and Ialomița county on November 7. Moreover, investigative measures were also carried out in Cyprus, Czechia and Malta, as well as in Monaco and the United States, through international cooperation, the EPPO said.

Investigators allege that, between 2019 and 2022, “the beneficiaries of the projects submitted false or inaccurate documents with overvalued services or services that were never provided, as well as fraudulent invoices for the purchase of goods – thus unduly obtaining funds from the EU budget of at least EUR 15 million.”

Subsequently, the beneficiaries allegedly tried to launder the money through fraudulent domestic and international financial circuits.

The facts under investigation, EPPO says, could constitute offences of fraud and money laundering. 

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) opened complementary investigations into the same facts.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Senatorjoanna/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania