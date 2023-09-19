Central Romania: Sibiu university targeted by EPPO investigation into fraud involving Erasmus funds

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) said on Tuesday, September 19, that its office in Cluj-Napoca has carried out house searches in Sibiu county, central Romania, as part of an investigation targeting fraud with Erasmus funds at the Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu.

The estimated damage amounts to around EUR 1 million.

“It is alleged that employees of the university, who were responsible for coordinating the External Relations Services, drew up fictitious contracts with various citizens from East Asia to receive funding for two Erasmus+ Partner Countries projects,” reads the EPPO press release.

According to the same source, students, doctoral students and teaching staff from Asia continued to appear on the payroll of two Erasmus Mundus mobility projects, even though their contracts were coming to an end. The EPPO believes their signatures were forged to transfer the money to other people.

“The current management of Lucian Blaga University is cooperating, and it is also they who filed the initial complaint of this investigation,” the press release further said.

Dozens of police officers from Sibiu County Police Inspectorate participated in the searches.

The EPPO is the independent public prosecution office of the European Union. It is responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the financial interests of the EU.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Holecz Balint/Dreamstime.com)