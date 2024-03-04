EPP congress takes place in Bucharest this week

The European People's Party (EPP) will hold its annual congress on March 6 and March 7 at Romexpo (pictured) in Bucharest.

The program will cover electing the party's lead candidate for president of the European Commission, preparing for the European Parliament elections in June, and adopting the EPP electoral manifesto.

In February, Ursula von der Leyen announced she would seek a second term as president of the European Commission. She made the announcement at an event of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, a member of the EPP political family.

The event is co-hosted by the Romanian National Liberal Party (PNL), EPP president Manfred Weber, and EPP secretary general Thanasis Bakolas.

Bucharest last hosted an EPP congress in 2012.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

