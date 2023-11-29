Culture
Promoting Romania!

“An EPIC Transformation: From Rust to Riches” tells the story of Romania’s incredible journey in the last 30 years

29 November 2023
Romania Insider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Most Americans know little of Romania and especially about the country’s evolution in the last 30 years. To fill this knowledge gap, co-authors Dan Dimancescu and Andrei Chirileasa have written the story of Romania’s epic economic turn-around “From Rust to Riches”.

“EPIC is an untold story. It's a book about the Romanian economy and a story that is untold in the sense that, over the last 25-30 years, something incredible has happened, meaning the evolution of an economy that was rock bottom right after the communist regime fell, turning into what is a real success story today. The book is an epic in the sense that it's truly a unique European story,” says co-author Dan Dimancescu, a prolific author who has published many books about Romania’s history and wonders.

EPIC includes the two co-authors’ personal, anecdotal observations on how Romania has transformed over the last three decades. During this period, Dan Dimancescu has made over one hundred trips to Romania while Andrei Chirileasa has observed and reported local business news for 20 years as a business journalist.

“The book is a quick read. It's important because there's no other book like this on the market right now. In the US in particular, where I live, it's very important to share contemporary information about Romania with Americans who generally have very little knowledge of Romania and in many cases would appreciate getting a story like we have, which is this untold epic transformation story which I've subtitled From Rust to Riches. The rust meaning the demise of the communist economy to the riches that the new private sector has created,” adds Dan Dimancescu.

Dan Dimancescu is a film producer, book author and management consultant. A US and Romanian citizen, Dimancescu is also Honorary Consul-General of Romania in Boston and a Board Member of the Foundation Conservation Carpathia.

Andrei Chirileasa is Managing Editor of Romania-Insider.com, the leading English-language news source on Romania. He is a business journalist with 20 years of experience, half of which he spent writing for the biggest business newspaper in Romania – Ziarul Financiar.

The book is available on-line in both English and Romanian language versions.

ENG: "An EPIC Transformation: From Rust to Riches (Romania)"

RO: "ROMÂNIA. O transformare EPICĂ"

The book launch takes place at the Alianta Gala in Washington, on November 29-30, where three-hundred copies of the book will be distributed free to all attendees.

Normal
Culture
Promoting Romania!

“An EPIC Transformation: From Rust to Riches” tells the story of Romania’s incredible journey in the last 30 years

29 November 2023
Romania Insider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Most Americans know little of Romania and especially about the country’s evolution in the last 30 years. To fill this knowledge gap, co-authors Dan Dimancescu and Andrei Chirileasa have written the story of Romania’s epic economic turn-around “From Rust to Riches”.

“EPIC is an untold story. It's a book about the Romanian economy and a story that is untold in the sense that, over the last 25-30 years, something incredible has happened, meaning the evolution of an economy that was rock bottom right after the communist regime fell, turning into what is a real success story today. The book is an epic in the sense that it's truly a unique European story,” says co-author Dan Dimancescu, a prolific author who has published many books about Romania’s history and wonders.

EPIC includes the two co-authors’ personal, anecdotal observations on how Romania has transformed over the last three decades. During this period, Dan Dimancescu has made over one hundred trips to Romania while Andrei Chirileasa has observed and reported local business news for 20 years as a business journalist.

“The book is a quick read. It's important because there's no other book like this on the market right now. In the US in particular, where I live, it's very important to share contemporary information about Romania with Americans who generally have very little knowledge of Romania and in many cases would appreciate getting a story like we have, which is this untold epic transformation story which I've subtitled From Rust to Riches. The rust meaning the demise of the communist economy to the riches that the new private sector has created,” adds Dan Dimancescu.

Dan Dimancescu is a film producer, book author and management consultant. A US and Romanian citizen, Dimancescu is also Honorary Consul-General of Romania in Boston and a Board Member of the Foundation Conservation Carpathia.

Andrei Chirileasa is Managing Editor of Romania-Insider.com, the leading English-language news source on Romania. He is a business journalist with 20 years of experience, half of which he spent writing for the biggest business newspaper in Romania – Ziarul Financiar.

The book is available on-line in both English and Romanian language versions.

ENG: "An EPIC Transformation: From Rust to Riches (Romania)"

RO: "ROMÂNIA. O transformare EPICĂ"

The book launch takes place at the Alianta Gala in Washington, on November 29-30, where three-hundred copies of the book will be distributed free to all attendees.

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years