Energy

Engie buys 80MW wind farm in eastern Romania

23 January 2024

Engie said it signed the agreement to acquire a wind farm, majority owned by the EnerCap Group, in the eastern part of Romania - Chirnogeni, Constanta county.

The Chirnogeni wind farm has a total installed capacity of 80 MWp, and the estimated annual net production is approximately 180 GWh, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 90,000 households, Bursa.ro reported.

Engie Romania already owns and operates two other wind farms in Brăila and Galati counties, with a total installed capacity of 98 MW. With this acquisition, the company will almost double its existing green energy production capacity.

"This investment strengthens the company's presence in the green energy sector and makes an essential contribution to achieving the assumed objectives of having a production capacity of installed renewable energy of 1,000 MW by 2030. With each initiative of this kind, we support our commitment to a sustainable and efficient energy future," said Cristian Buzan, Deputy General Director of Engie Romania.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)

