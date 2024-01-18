People

Romanian soprano Aida Pascu among winners of International Classical Music Awards 2024

18 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The jury of the International Classical Music Awards (ICMA) announced the winners of 26 awards for the 2024 edition, and Romanian soprano Aida Pascu is on the list. She received the Young Artist of the Year award.

“The young Romanian soprano Aida Pascu, 24 years old, surprises with her beautiful lirico-spinto, dark voice, convincing and mature, and a great stage presence, with all she needs to become an accomplished opera star. Trained at the University of Music in Bucharest, also attending masterclasses with Raina Kabaivanska and Nelly Miricioiu, Aida gained numerous national and international prizes for young opera singers; in 2023, she performed as Mimì in La Bohème at Teatro Maggio Musicale Fiorentino and the Romanian National Opera in Bucharest, with spectacular success,” the jury said, quoted by Radio Romania Muzical.

The winners will receive the ICMA trophies during the annual Award Ceremony that will take place at the Palau de la Musica in València on April 12. The evening will also include a Gala Concert with the participation of a number of the winners and the Orquesta de València conducted by its artistic and musical director Alexander Liebreich.

The complete list of 2024 winners is available here.

This is the second Romanian success at the ICMA Awards. Sebastian Androne also won the Composer award in 2022, according to Radio Romania Muzical.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Aida Pascu; photo credit: Andreea M Sali)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
People

Romanian soprano Aida Pascu among winners of International Classical Music Awards 2024

18 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The jury of the International Classical Music Awards (ICMA) announced the winners of 26 awards for the 2024 edition, and Romanian soprano Aida Pascu is on the list. She received the Young Artist of the Year award.

“The young Romanian soprano Aida Pascu, 24 years old, surprises with her beautiful lirico-spinto, dark voice, convincing and mature, and a great stage presence, with all she needs to become an accomplished opera star. Trained at the University of Music in Bucharest, also attending masterclasses with Raina Kabaivanska and Nelly Miricioiu, Aida gained numerous national and international prizes for young opera singers; in 2023, she performed as Mimì in La Bohème at Teatro Maggio Musicale Fiorentino and the Romanian National Opera in Bucharest, with spectacular success,” the jury said, quoted by Radio Romania Muzical.

The winners will receive the ICMA trophies during the annual Award Ceremony that will take place at the Palau de la Musica in València on April 12. The evening will also include a Gala Concert with the participation of a number of the winners and the Orquesta de València conducted by its artistic and musical director Alexander Liebreich.

The complete list of 2024 winners is available here.

This is the second Romanian success at the ICMA Awards. Sebastian Androne also won the Composer award in 2022, according to Radio Romania Muzical.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Aida Pascu; photo credit: Andreea M Sali)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System