Romanian soprano Aida Pascu among winners of International Classical Music Awards 2024

The jury of the International Classical Music Awards (ICMA) announced the winners of 26 awards for the 2024 edition, and Romanian soprano Aida Pascu is on the list. She received the Young Artist of the Year award.

“The young Romanian soprano Aida Pascu, 24 years old, surprises with her beautiful lirico-spinto, dark voice, convincing and mature, and a great stage presence, with all she needs to become an accomplished opera star. Trained at the University of Music in Bucharest, also attending masterclasses with Raina Kabaivanska and Nelly Miricioiu, Aida gained numerous national and international prizes for young opera singers; in 2023, she performed as Mimì in La Bohème at Teatro Maggio Musicale Fiorentino and the Romanian National Opera in Bucharest, with spectacular success,” the jury said, quoted by Radio Romania Muzical.

The winners will receive the ICMA trophies during the annual Award Ceremony that will take place at the Palau de la Musica in València on April 12. The evening will also include a Gala Concert with the participation of a number of the winners and the Orquesta de València conducted by its artistic and musical director Alexander Liebreich.

The complete list of 2024 winners is available here.

This is the second Romanian success at the ICMA Awards. Sebastian Androne also won the Composer award in 2022, according to Radio Romania Muzical.

(Photo source: Facebook/Aida Pascu; photo credit: Andreea M Sali)