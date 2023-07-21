Romania's Agroland inaugurates EUR 4 mln fodder factory

Agroland Business System Group (BVB: AG) announced the inauguration of the fodder factory in Ișalnița, Dolj County, following an investment of RON 20 million (EUR 4 million).

The annual production capacity of the new factory is 28,000 tonnes, covering approximately 60% of the fodder requirement for farms and stores in the Agroland group.

The grains used in the factory will be obtained from the partner farmers of Agroland Agribusiness, a subsidiary company of Agroland Business System. The production will consist of non-granulated, crushed and granulated fodder.

The plant is one of the most modern and energy-efficient production units of this kind in Romania, with all processes being automated, allowing a reduced number of operators to be used.

Following the inauguration of the factory in Ișalnița, the company's total annual feed production capacity, which also includes the production from the Caransebes Combined Feed Factory, is 35,000 tonnes. This quantity represents approximately 75% of the total feed required in a year for the food and retail divisions of the Agroland group.

