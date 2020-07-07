Romania’s largest online retailer eMAG trains senior managers at Yale

Romania's largest online retailer eMAG has launched a new program called eMAG Executive Development, run by Yale School of Management, to be attended by 50 senior managers from the company.

This is a program that will take place in August and September through online sessions, at the end of which graduates will gain a solid knowledge of decision analysis, strategy, and finance.

The company's managers can register in the race for a place out of the 50 provided by eMAG. The company says it will select the most suitable candidates following an extensive process.

"The Yale program provides us with a learning framework tailored to the development needs of eMAG senior managers, through a mix of financial, strategy, and decision analysis content," said Delia Rotaru, eMAG VP People & Organization.

The company states that this project is a continuation of the investments in employees, which will amount to over RON 3 million (EUR 620,000) this year.

On June 26, eMAG launched Leadership Habits, an online program that will run for one year. The program aims to develop the most important habits of People Management. It is built in the form of a mix of initiatives delivered internally and externally, involving market experts in team dynamics, change management, neuroscience, communication, and motivation.

