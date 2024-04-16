Romania’s concrete pavers producer Elis Pavaje invests EUR 13 mln on rising demand

Romanian producer of concrete pavement systems Elis Pavaje announced that it is investing EUR 13 million to expand one of its five factories amid the growing demand for construction materials.

The company will finance the investment from bank loans and own resources (reinvested profits).

The factory is located in Stoenești, near Ploiești, and is the second of the five owned by the company. It was built in 2007.

With an area of ​​5 ha, the factory will expand by another 4 ha, and the production capacity will double, Economica.net reported.

After the completion of the investment, in September this year, up to 10,000 square meters of pavement will be produced here per day.

The factory currently has 60 employees, which will double with the new expansion. In total, the company has 845 employees.

Symmetrica, Romania’s leading manufacturer of concrete pavement systems, also announced at the end of March that its new EUR 48 million factory located in Bolintin Vale, near Bucharest, will increase its production capacity by 30% when inaugurated this autumn. The company said the new factory will be the largest in South-Eastern Europe.

The factory will have four production lines and a capacity of 15,000 square meters per day in the first phase. This makes it the largest one in South-Eastern Europe, Symmetrica said.

(Photo source: the company)