Business

Symmetrica invests EUR 48 mln in new concrete pavements factory near Bucharest

28 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Symmetrica, a Romanian company that produces pavements, curbs, and vibro-pressed gutters for pedestrians and roadways, said it’s investing EUR 48 million in a new concrete pavements factory. Located in Bolintin Vale, near Bucharest, the new unit will be inaugurated this autumn.

According to the company, the factory will be the largest of its kind in Symmetrica’s portfolio and in southeast Europe.

The EUR 48 million investment was secured from own funds and bank loans. In this regard, Symmetrica contracted a loan worth about EUR 35 million from Banca Comercială Română (BCR), a member of Erste Group.

The new production facility is located on a plot of over 120,000 sqm and will have a built-up area of 18,000 sqm. It will also have two photovoltaic parks situated on a 20,000 sqm plot of land, which will ensure roughly 60% of the total energy required for the factory’s operation.

“The factory in Bolintin Vale will be inaugurated this autumn. Being located near the unit we already owned since 2011, in the vicinity of the capital, we decided to migrate the activity from it to the new location, thus optimizing the entire production,” said Sebastian Bobu, Executive Director of Symmetrica.

With four manufacturing lines in the first phase, the factory in Bolintin Vale will also have lines for surface processing and special treatments, as well as for splitting concrete blocks, the company said. Once completed, it will contribute to increasing Symmetrica’s total production by 30%, with a capacity of 15,000 sqm per day.

With this new factory, in the 30 years since its establishment, Symmetrica has made total investments of over EUR 110 million.

The first Symmetrica factory was inaugurated in 1999 in Vereşti, Suceava county, followed by production units in Podu Iloaiei, Iaşi county (2010), and Bolintin Vale, near Bucharest (2011), Prejmer – Braşov (2012), Cociu – Bistriţa-Năsăud (2012), Mărășești – Vrancea (2018), Zimandu Nou – Arad (2021), Solca – Suceava (2022), and Ovidiu – Constanța (2023).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Business

Symmetrica invests EUR 48 mln in new concrete pavements factory near Bucharest

28 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Symmetrica, a Romanian company that produces pavements, curbs, and vibro-pressed gutters for pedestrians and roadways, said it’s investing EUR 48 million in a new concrete pavements factory. Located in Bolintin Vale, near Bucharest, the new unit will be inaugurated this autumn.

According to the company, the factory will be the largest of its kind in Symmetrica’s portfolio and in southeast Europe.

The EUR 48 million investment was secured from own funds and bank loans. In this regard, Symmetrica contracted a loan worth about EUR 35 million from Banca Comercială Română (BCR), a member of Erste Group.

The new production facility is located on a plot of over 120,000 sqm and will have a built-up area of 18,000 sqm. It will also have two photovoltaic parks situated on a 20,000 sqm plot of land, which will ensure roughly 60% of the total energy required for the factory’s operation.

“The factory in Bolintin Vale will be inaugurated this autumn. Being located near the unit we already owned since 2011, in the vicinity of the capital, we decided to migrate the activity from it to the new location, thus optimizing the entire production,” said Sebastian Bobu, Executive Director of Symmetrica.

With four manufacturing lines in the first phase, the factory in Bolintin Vale will also have lines for surface processing and special treatments, as well as for splitting concrete blocks, the company said. Once completed, it will contribute to increasing Symmetrica’s total production by 30%, with a capacity of 15,000 sqm per day.

With this new factory, in the 30 years since its establishment, Symmetrica has made total investments of over EUR 110 million.

The first Symmetrica factory was inaugurated in 1999 in Vereşti, Suceava county, followed by production units in Podu Iloaiei, Iaşi county (2010), and Bolintin Vale, near Bucharest (2011), Prejmer – Braşov (2012), Cociu – Bistriţa-Năsăud (2012), Mărășești – Vrancea (2018), Zimandu Nou – Arad (2021), Solca – Suceava (2022), and Ovidiu – Constanța (2023).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania vows to support Moldova’s European path as Moldovan companies are looking to access Western investors through the Bucharest Stock Exchange
28 March 2024
Entertainment
BBC acquires Romanian thriller series Spy/Master
28 March 2024
Society
Romania prolongs food price capping mechanism until the end of year
27 March 2024
Transport
Air Schengen preparations lead to temporarily limited capacity at Bucharest airport
27 March 2024
Culture
Outdoor campaign promotes Romania as a tourist destination in Rome, Milan
27 March 2024
Macro
Romania’s public spending spirals, pushing up deficit to 1.67% of GDP Jan-Feb
26 March 2024
Transport
Ford Otosan Romania secures EUR 435 mln for investments in Craiova plant production
26 March 2024
Politics
Romanian government continues internship program this year