Symmetrica invests EUR 48 mln in new concrete pavements factory near Bucharest

Symmetrica, a Romanian company that produces pavements, curbs, and vibro-pressed gutters for pedestrians and roadways, said it’s investing EUR 48 million in a new concrete pavements factory. Located in Bolintin Vale, near Bucharest, the new unit will be inaugurated this autumn.

According to the company, the factory will be the largest of its kind in Symmetrica’s portfolio and in southeast Europe.

The EUR 48 million investment was secured from own funds and bank loans. In this regard, Symmetrica contracted a loan worth about EUR 35 million from Banca Comercială Română (BCR), a member of Erste Group.

The new production facility is located on a plot of over 120,000 sqm and will have a built-up area of 18,000 sqm. It will also have two photovoltaic parks situated on a 20,000 sqm plot of land, which will ensure roughly 60% of the total energy required for the factory’s operation.

“The factory in Bolintin Vale will be inaugurated this autumn. Being located near the unit we already owned since 2011, in the vicinity of the capital, we decided to migrate the activity from it to the new location, thus optimizing the entire production,” said Sebastian Bobu, Executive Director of Symmetrica.

With four manufacturing lines in the first phase, the factory in Bolintin Vale will also have lines for surface processing and special treatments, as well as for splitting concrete blocks, the company said. Once completed, it will contribute to increasing Symmetrica’s total production by 30%, with a capacity of 15,000 sqm per day.

With this new factory, in the 30 years since its establishment, Symmetrica has made total investments of over EUR 110 million.

The first Symmetrica factory was inaugurated in 1999 in Vereşti, Suceava county, followed by production units in Podu Iloaiei, Iaşi county (2010), and Bolintin Vale, near Bucharest (2011), Prejmer – Braşov (2012), Cociu – Bistriţa-Năsăud (2012), Mărășești – Vrancea (2018), Zimandu Nou – Arad (2021), Solca – Suceava (2022), and Ovidiu – Constanța (2023).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)