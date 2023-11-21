Energy

Romania’s Electrica confirms plans for 500 MW gas-fired power plant

21 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s electricity supply and distribution group Electrica (BVB: EL), with the state as the main shareholder, confirmed plans to build a state-of-the-art combined cycle gas power plant, “integrating a hydrogen component and storage capabilities,” with a maximum installed capacity of 500 MW.

The new facility is planned for development on the site of a former power plant at Fantanele in Mures County.

“We have currently started market research for the feasibility study,” said the company’s CEO, Alexandru Chirita, on the occasion of unveiling the company’s Q3 financial report, Economica.net reported. 

In addition, the company explores other renewable energy projects, with a capacity of approximately 200 MW, as a step towards reaching its target of 1 GW by 2030. 

As regards the company’s Q3 results, Electrica announced its net profit dropped by 22% y/y to RON 418 million (EUR 84 million) in January-September. EBITDA, however, increased by 13.5% y/y to RON 1.25 billion (EUR 250 million).

The volumes of distributed and supplied energy were lower by 6.2%, respectively by 10% compared to the same period of last year.

The company’s market capitalisation rose 19% ytd this year to RON 3.3 billion (EUR 660 million).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lorin Brezeanu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romania’s Electrica confirms plans for 500 MW gas-fired power plant

21 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s electricity supply and distribution group Electrica (BVB: EL), with the state as the main shareholder, confirmed plans to build a state-of-the-art combined cycle gas power plant, “integrating a hydrogen component and storage capabilities,” with a maximum installed capacity of 500 MW.

The new facility is planned for development on the site of a former power plant at Fantanele in Mures County.

“We have currently started market research for the feasibility study,” said the company’s CEO, Alexandru Chirita, on the occasion of unveiling the company’s Q3 financial report, Economica.net reported. 

In addition, the company explores other renewable energy projects, with a capacity of approximately 200 MW, as a step towards reaching its target of 1 GW by 2030. 

As regards the company’s Q3 results, Electrica announced its net profit dropped by 22% y/y to RON 418 million (EUR 84 million) in January-September. EBITDA, however, increased by 13.5% y/y to RON 1.25 billion (EUR 250 million).

The volumes of distributed and supplied energy were lower by 6.2%, respectively by 10% compared to the same period of last year.

The company’s market capitalisation rose 19% ytd this year to RON 3.3 billion (EUR 660 million).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lorin Brezeanu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets