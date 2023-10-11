Energy

Investor files request to develop 2.5GW gas-fired power plant in Romania

11 October 2023

Mass Group Holding, the company that bought the Mintia thermal power plant in Romania, has sent a letter to the Ministry of Energy expressing its interest in separately building a new natural gas power plant with a capacity of up to 2,500 MW, according to information familiar with the matter consulted by Economica.net.

The investment would be located close to both BRUA natural gas route but also have a good connection to the country’s power grid.

The minister of energy, Sebastian Burdiuja, confirmed the information and added that the investor intends to export, in the future, to Hungary a large part of the energy that will be produced at this new power plant.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mirage1/Dreamstime.com)

