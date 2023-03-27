Electrica buys another PV park project of 27MW in northwest Romania

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romania's electricity supply and distribution company Electrica (BVB: EL) announced that it completed the acquisition of Sunwind Energy, which develops the photovoltaic project Satu Mare 2, with an installed capacity of 27MW.

The project is in the "ready to build" phase and is located in the vicinity of Botiz commune, Satu Mare county.

The company said that the transaction is in line with its 2019-2023 strategy, which envisages the expansion in the value chain of electricity, especially in the power production from renewable energy sources.

At the beginning of February, Electrica completed the acquisition process of the company developing the Vulturu photovoltaic project (12MW).

"Electrica Group will continue to pursue the expansion of its portfolio in the field of electricity production from renewable sources", declared Alexandru Chirita, Electrica CEO.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lorin Brezeanu/Dreamstime.com)